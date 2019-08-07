IYC calls for Sowore’s release

Jimitota Onoyume

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has called for release of Mr Sowore Omoyele, saying he merely called for a protest against ills in society.

National President of the body, Mr Eric Omare, in a statement made available to the Vanguard in Warri, Delta State said Sowore’s call for protest should not be interpreted as an attempt to overthrow the President Muhamadu Buhari led government, adding that the protest was a call to the President to review its actions.

His words in parts: “The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has demanded the immediate release of Mr Sowore Omoyele, who was arrested in a commando style by officers of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, 2019 over his planned nationwide protest.

“The IYC considers the arrest as an attempt to suppress dissenting voice in the nation. The right to express dissent is the hallmark of democracy. There is no democracy without the people having the right to express their dissatisfaction with the way they are governed.

“In the opinion of the IYC, Mr Sowore’s planned protest against persistent killings all over the country and the state of governance falls within the right to protest in a democratic society and do not amount to treason in any form. We completely disagree with the statements issued by the Directorate of State Security and the Nigeria Police to the effect that the planned protest is treasonable.

“The fact that the planned protest is styled ‘Revolution‘ is of no treason intentions. To the best of our knowledge, Mr Sowore has not called for undemocratic overthrow of government. All that the protest calls for, is for government to live up to its responsibility to protect lives and properties and improve the socio economic conditions of Nigerians, which is the primary responsibility of government as provided for in the 1999 Constitution which President Buhari has sworn to defend and uphold.

“Therefore, we demand that Mr Sowore should be released unconditionally without delay. The federal government must note that trying to suppress voices of dissent in democracy would only increase the voices of dissent. Release Sowore Omoyele now!”