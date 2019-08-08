Iwu remanded over allegations of fraud

A federal high court in Lagos, on Thursday, remanded Maurice Iwu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in custody over allegations of fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Iwu before the court on four count charges bothering on N1.23 billion fraud.

Chuka Obiozor, the presiding judge, remanded him in the custody of the anti-graft agency. He then adjourned till Friday to rule on a bail application filed by Iwu.

Other INEC officials said to have been fingered in the alleged fraud are also being prosecuted.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering.

EFCC’s acting spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, confirmed the arraignment in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Other INEC officials said to have been fingered in the alleged fraud are also being prosecuted.

The former chairman is alleged to have between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of the sum of N1.2billion.

The said sum was in the bank account of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Limited.

Iwu is a Nigerian Professor of Pharmacognosy who was appointed Chairman of the INEC in June 2005, and was removed from office in April 2010.

Vanguard