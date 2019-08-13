Breaking News
Iwobi to wait a bit longer for Everton debut

Alex Iwobi could be waiting a little while longer to make his Everton debut.

Iwobi made his Everton switch on deadline day from Arsenal last week and was not included in the squad that drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Having featured at the African Cup of Nations this summer, Iwobi has barely had a pre-season. He resumed training with Everton yesterday.

“He was on holiday after the Africa Cup.

“He started on Monday and let’s see how he reacts but there is a big gap between him and his team-mates, the physical condition will be a big gap, but let’s see.

“Normally my decisions come from the training sessions and let’s see how he will play, how he will do in the training sessions.

“After that I will take my decision on Friday.”

Everton host Watford at Goodison Park next weekend.

