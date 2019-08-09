Breaking News
Iwobi begins life at Everton against Palace

Crystal Palace ended the campaign strongly with four wins from their last six as they staved off relegation. However, having lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka and with Wilfried Zaha not happy with his continuous stay, the Eagles may struggle in the coming campaign.

Everton have invested well over the summer, with the capture of Moise Kean particularly eye catching. The departure of Kurt Zouma may hinder them, defensively, but the Toffees are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Crystal Palace.

They have won only two of their last six visits to Selhurst Park, but Everton could get the campaign off to a winning start.

