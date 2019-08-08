I’ve rationalised 31 ministries to 18— Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has said he needed time to rationalise the 31 ministries he inherited from the Rochas Okorocha administration to 18.

Speaking yesterday, while charging the newly sworn in members of the State Executive Council to “remember at all times that the expectations of the people are very high,” Ihedioha said: “We needed to rationalise the 31 ministries we inherited from the last administration, which ranged from the necessary to the absurd. Today, we have successfully reduced the ministries to 18.”

While urging the commissioners to “quickly fit into the Rebuild Imo programme,” Chief Ihedioha also directed them to lead by example and precision.

His words: “You must lead by example, be team players and realise that whatever you do will rub off positively or negatively on this administration.”

Continuing, the Governor said he has established key performance indicators to closely monitor the activities of the new appointees, warning that “anybody that falls short of expectations will be shown the way out.”

Chief Ihedioha also reminded Imo people that he is not perturbed by the huge rot he inherited, but appealed for patience and understanding.

“Government has started to work again. We have commenced the processes for the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of our failed roads, as soon as the weather permits.”

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Professor Viola Onwuliri, commended the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

She said: “We are grateful for being called to be part of the rebuilding process. We are aware that the decay in Imo State is great and we must assist the governor to rebuild it.”

VANGUARD