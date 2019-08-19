‘It ‘s worrisome, unfair that an Awori has never been elected as Lagos Gov ‘

Lagos – A former President of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Dr Michael Olawale-Cole,

on Sunday called on Awori people to deploy necessary resources to participate actively in politics at all levels to take advantage of it for national service.

Olawale-Cole made the call at the celebration of Deputy Governor of Ogun, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who is an Awori..

The celebration tagged “Omo Olofin We yide” was organised by the Awori people on Sunday in Lagos State.

He said that Aworis must devote quality time, energy and other resources to politics in order to take full advantage of it for community and national development.

“It is only through our availability that we can be considered for positions of political leadership and authority.

“We cannot fully explore the subject of community and national development without understanding the impact of full political engagements,” he said.

Olawale-Cole appealed to those in positions of authority in Lagos and Ogun states to treat Aworis fairly.

“Awori sons and daughters must be given due representation as members of state cabinet.

“It is very worrisome, disturbing and unfair that an Awori indigene has never been elected as a Governor of Lagos State,” he said.

Olawale-Cole added that the deputy governor of Ogun was an astute and passionate individual who undoubtedly deserved celebration.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Akin Odunsi, urged the Aworis to claim all their lost grounds in Lagos and Ogun states.

Odunsi said that one of the ways to achieve that would be to let their voices be heard in both states.

“This is the first time a female Awori indigene will be a deputy governor in Ogun State which means the men are being challenged.

‘Awori sons should rise up to the challenge so that in the near future, they can become governors,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Organising Committee of the occasion, Prof. Babtunde Salako, said that the Aworis had produced sons and daughters holding sway in many areas of endeavour and contributing to national development.

‘We believe that we have a lot to offer for both Lagos and Ogun development, and we have shown this in the past.

‘I, therefore, thank the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for choosing an Awori daughter to be his deputy,” he said.

Mr Solomon Ojolowo, President, Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria, urged Awori people to be active politically in the two states.

Ojolowo said that more participation in politics would make to them have more opportunities to serve.

‘All Awori sons and daughters, including our highly respected royal fathers should always unite when it comes to championing the cause of the Awori nation by promoting its progress and development,” he said.

Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele is an entrepreneur, civil engineer and politician.

Born on Jan. 8, 1966, she hails from Ota, Ogun.

Other dignitaries that attended the occasion include Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, Wife of Ogun Governor; Prof. Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota; Akiloye Sateru, the Ojomu of Ajiran land.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was represented at the event. (NAN)