Ishaku, Danjuma accused of apathy to killing of Tivs in Taraba

…’Allegation untrue’

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Tiv Youth Organization, TYO, has accused Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku and a former Defence Minister, General Theophilus Danjuma (ret.), of showing apathy to alleged killings of Tiv indigenes in the state.

President General of TYO, Comrade Timothy Hembaor, said in Makurdi, yesterday, “We are grossly not satisfied with the manner the government of Taraba State has handled the crisis in the state.

“No day passes without more Taraba indigenes of Tiv extraction being hacked to death by rampaging Jukun militia. Most Tiv communities have been deserted and are now occupied by the same Jukun militia.

“Farms and other economic property owned by Tiv people in Taraba State have been destroyed. The recent killing of two students and a lecturer both of Tiv origin in Wukari town by yet to be apprehended Jukun militia readily comes to mind. “We equally urge General TY Danjuma to speak out against the ongoing pogrom visited on Tiv in Taraba State. Now is the time the elder statesman should demonstrate the true spirit of nationalism. His silence is too loud!”

But in a swift reaction, Taraba State governor, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu, denounced the allegation, saying: “The state government has intervened in the case many times and only, recently, there was a meeting convened by Taraba and Benue state governments in Makurdi on this issue.”

