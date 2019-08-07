Is his request normal?

request

Dear Bunmi,

My current boyfriend is a hunk, sophisticated and loving. He is also quite adventurous in his love-making. A few weeks ago, he said he’d like to spice up our love life by bringing his camcorder into the bedroom and taping as we make love!

We currently live together but until he made his weird suggestion, I had no idea he was a pervert! Half joking, I told him he needed his head examined, but he laughed at me, saying a lot of his friends did it and that it wasn’t such a big deal. Is he normal?

Mandy, by e-mail.

Dear Mandy,

There is no evidence your boyfriend is a pervert. His request is, in fact, within the range of normal erotic play among consenting adults.

Quite a number of couples actually enjoy making love in front of a video camera and nobody is hurt as long as both partners agree the tapes will go no further than their own VCRs. You sound as if your boyfriend’s request surprised, rather than offended you!

Why don’t you indulge his fantasy at least once? Perhaps you might just find the experience pleasurable or you might feel awkward and uncomfortable. If you do, tell him you don’t relish the idea of being a porn star!

