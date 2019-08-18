IPOB’s attack on Ekweremadu, embarrassment to Igbo nation – APC

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – The attack on the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has continued to attract reactions, with the South-East APC Young Progressive Forum saying such action was not in the character of the Igbo.

Leader of the group, Comrade Otimkpu Paschal said it was against Igbo’s core values and respect for elders for IPOB members to treat Ekweremadu that way.

He said: “This is barbaric and unacceptable. The incident was an embarrassment to the Igbo nation and the country at large.

“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event, which was nobly put together by the Igbo community whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, ended up in such a disgraceful manner. Obviously, this is not how to repay a man, who has contributed his quota to the nation -building.

“Irrespective of political affiliation, Senator Elweremadu is an outstanding leader in Enugu and Nigeria and an unpretentious Igbo leader.

“We may not agree with him politically because of differences in parties, but this is the highest height of insult on Igbo leaders. Last time it was former Governor Rochas Okorocha at Chetham’s House London. Today, it is Senator Dr Ike Ekweremadu.

“It is most worrisome and even inconceivable that the attackers chose a great occasion where our people were celebrating and showcasing our rich cultural heritage (the New Year Festival) to exhibit such unbecoming and condemnable conduct in the name of agitation.”

Vanguard