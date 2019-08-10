Intelia partners with Nasdaq Governance Solutions

Intelia, a data-first software company, has announced a new partnership with Nasdaq Governance Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), to provide its clients with access to Nasdaq Boardvantage®, an award-winning board portal and collaboration software solution.

Nasdaq Boardvantage has been designed with an intuitive interface and multiple layers of security to help board members and leadership teams with options to elevate their governance and easily access meeting information.

“Intelia is very excited to begin this partnership with Nasdaq, and we consider it an opportunity to empower companies in Nigeria and Ghana with the technology needed to elevate their corporate governance. As a technology company, we are thrilled about the robustness, scalability, and security-first provisions of Nasdaq Boardvantage, which companies of varying sizes need to compete at the highest level,” said Udoka Uzoka, Founder and CEO of Intelia.

Nasdaq Boardvantage allows directors to manage their board, committee, and meeting materials efficiently across desktop, tablet and smartphone applications. Key features for board-level users include approving initiatives, e-signing agreements, participating in meetings remotely, and in-app messaging and annotation sharing.

“We are pleased to bring our next-generation governance technology to companies in Nigeria and Ghana through our partnership with Intelia. Forward-thinking executives and governance professionals in the region are seeking new ways to elevate their corporate governance practices. We are proud to support that growth through our easy-to-use technology with innovative security features.” said Mike Bartels, Vice President, Nasdaq.

