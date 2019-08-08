military

By Dayo Johnson Akure

THE General Officer Commanding GOC Division two of the Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje has said that the military is battle ready to combat insecurity in the South West.

Omozoje said this when he visited the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment in Akure, the Ondo state capital to commission a 6 kilometre asphalted road constructed by the state government and other project by the Brigade.

Asked what the military was doing to combat the security challenges in the south west, the Army Chief said “The army is already deployed in the south west.

“The headquarters is the 32 Army Artillery Brigade here in Akure and its one of the divisions in the command which covers six states of the south west.

“We are conducting various operations across the six states of the South West under the GOC 2 Division including Edo State, so whatever the police is doing, we complement their effort, because in internal security, police takes the lead.

Speaking on the projects commissioned, he said, “This is done in recognition of the role that the army is playing in providing security, supporting government to function and this will impact on the welfare of officers and troops of this brigade. And with that, it will also have multiplier effect to deliver on their ability and capacity to deliver on the statutory mandate.

“Welfare is a key aspect of the military duties. It was done with the effort of the Brigade Commander to secure the area and beautify the environment.

While commissioning the road project, the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi said, “The military have sacrificed a lot, so their environment should be well kept. It’s now one of the best and cleanest barracks we have in Nigeria. And we must commend the Governor of Ondo, because it is not only limited to the state, because it is a federal government project.

“They are here to protect us, so we have to ensure that they live in a decent environment and that is what we have done so that they can continue to do more. The road network is about six kilometers and it is in billions.

The deputy governor said same gesture would soon be extended to the police barracks in the state.

“As regards the police barracks we will think of what we can do because they are also here to take care of Ondo State citizens. We must also make sure that they are properly taken care of and live in a decent environment. We will soon reach out to the police barracks.

