By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Force Headquarters, yesterday, resolved to deploy a Special Anti- Kidnapping Squad to the six southwest states to address security challenges in the region.

The Deputy Inspector General Police in Charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali said this during a courtesy call to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in Akure.

Ali, who disclosed that the plan was in top gear, said: “The squad members are currently undergoing training in Abuja and will soon be dispatched to Ondo State and other southwest states to curb crimes.”

Ali was accompanied by the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, in charge of zone 11, Leye Oyebade and the State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie.

He said: “I am sent by the Inspector General of Police not only to Ondo State but to other southwest states to see the security architecture on ground and as well as to see how to redesign the security apparatus

“I decided to start with Ondo before I go to Ekiti and Osun because Ondo being one of the focus states of recent, I believe we need to sit down with my officers here and see how we can merge ahead.

“I want to let you know that the Inspector General of Police is mindful of what has been happening particularly along the road as well as some of these miscreants disturbing the peace of the people.

“I also want you to know that security is one of the first pillars of any government in doing any service to the people. If security is not provided, there won’t be peace in that area and the governor too will find it difficult to operate.

“We are aware of our responsibility. The Inspector-General has put in place a very strong team that is on training now and in the next two weeks, they will be out and Ondo and other southwest states have been the place of focus.

“We are deploying them here to take charge of security and to work with our men on the ground. I can assure you that there will be a change when members of the Special Squad are around. I want to assure you that peace will reign again in Ondo State and other southwest states.”

Receiving the DIG on behalf of the governor, the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi said the recent insecurity in the state and other states in the region was worrisome.

He said the police must map out strategies to secure the boundaries and other flashpoints in the state.

Ajayi said: “Ondo State was not known to be a dumping ground for crime. The police must also engage the community. This is very important. Even if you have 200,000 policemen in a community, you need the corporation of the people in that community for you to be able to carry out your job effectively.”

