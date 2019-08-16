By Dave Odama

LAFIA—NO fewer than 50 inmates in Keffi Prison in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday attempted mass jailbreak over alleged poor feeding and lack of medical facilities.

It was gathered that before yesterday protest and attempted jailbreak, the inmates had on several occasions complained against alleged poor feeding and lack of medical facilities which they claimed were affecting their health.

When journalists visited the prison yesterday, it was learned that it took the intervention of the Police, the IGP Special Technical Squad and other security operatives dragged to the prison to curtail the situation.

According to source, “apart from poor hygiene and poor feeding, Keffi inmates also lack access to medical facilities coupled with the situation, they are sometimes served only a sachet of water each at mealtime.”

Other grievances that culminated into the attempted jailbreak, the source said “are acute shortage of water and lack of sewage system as well as overcrowding in the prison.”

A security operative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the situation of the inmates as horrific, adding that “under normal circumstances, a prison is a place where convicted criminals are expected to come out reformed at the end of their sentences. But that is not the case here.”

Speaking on the incident, the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo Yamusa 111, confirmed that there was an attempted jailbreak and that it took the intervention of police, Inspector General of Police, IGP special technical squad and other operatives to save the situation.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Nasarawa State command of the prison service, Abene Stephen said it was a normal agitation in the prison, but added that the situation had been brought under control.