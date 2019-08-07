INDIRECT PRIMARY: Kogi APC stakeholders sue NWC

By Clifford Ndujihe

SOME stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi State have sued the National Working Committee, NWC, over the adoption of indirect primary for the selection of the party’s candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

The stakeholders warned that Zamfara fiasco may happen in Kogi if care was not taken.

In the Originating Summons filed by their lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the plaintiffs are asking the court to halt the indirect primary proposed by the NWC.

The plaintiffs, who are members of Haddy Ametuo-led faction are the Ex-officio, Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh; Organising Secretary, Mr. Isah Abubakar; Zonal Youth Leader, Noah Aku, and Zonal Women Leader, Mrs. Joy Onu.

The stakeholders in the notification of suit Number: FHC/ABJ/CS/833/2019-Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh & Ors Vs All Progressives Congrees sent to the APC National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, prayed him to advise the party on the need to respect court processes and halt any action on the proposed indirect primary.

Among issues formulated for determination in the suit are whether having regard to the pendency of suit filed by Haddy Ametuo, Salam Adejoh (suing for themselves and on behalf of other members) of the SEC elected on May 19, 2018, the APC can adopt indirect primary.

Whether the involvement of persons claiming to be members of the Kogi SEC during the pendency of the suit in the nomination of the governorship candidate would not amount to interference with the judicial process and run against the principle of subjudice which would render the outcome of such primary illegal, null and void.

Whether the defendant can ignore the suit which seeks to determine the authentic members of the Kogi SEC, who constitute the delegates by adopting the indirect mode of primary.

Whether it is not an act of disrespect for judicial processes for the defendant to adopt the indirect mode of primary in nominating its governorship candidate having been made a party to the suit, which seeks to determine the authentic members of the Kogi SEC, who will constitute the bulk of the delegates to participate in the indirect primary mode for the nomination of the governorship candidate.

Speaking on the issue, one of the frontline governorship aspirants, Mohammed Audu, said the Kogi state government, led by Governor Yahaya Bello is afraid of direct primaries because he is not popular among APC members in the state.

Audu, who is the eldest son of late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of the state said Governor Bello is jittery because with direct primary where every member of Kogi APC is allowed to participate, the governor cannot secure the party’s ticket for the election.

“I personally think that the present government is afraid of opening the process of selection and that is why they have chosen to go by the way of indirect primary”.

“The indirect primary is closed, if you are a politician and a true democrat, you will want everyone to participate in the process of selecting you and I dare the government to say they are going by the way of direct primary today, I am sure they will bid the people farewell”.

“ If they do direct primary that every Kogi person that is a member of the APC is allowed to participate, no doubt we will come top.”

Vanguard