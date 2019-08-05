Inclusive governance: Sanwo-Olu turns campaign offices to citizens’ consultative centres

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the transformation of his erstwhile four Independent Campaign Group, ICG, offices to consultative offices for citizens.

The measure, it was gathered, aimed at easing and bringing government policies closer to residents of the state in all the three Senatorial Districts, which are; Lagos West, East and Central.

Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Governor, Peter Ajayi, who went to inspect the various offices in the state, explained that the structures would serve as centres where citizens of the state could submit any of their policy input and demands which would help in achieving the developmental agenda of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

The centres are located at GRA Ikeja (Lagos West), Iyana Ishashi Badagry ExpressWay (Lagos West), Ikorodu Road Mile 12 (Lagos East) and Funso Williams Road (Lagos Central).

Ajayi stated that the essence of the visitation was to assess the state of things in the campaign offices, saying that the Governor was keen in carrying the people along in policy formulations in line with his all-inclusive governance.

According to him, “The decision to turn the campaign offices to consultative centres is to galvanize input from the general public into the policy process of this government.

“These centres will serve as offices where Lagosians can come to submit letters of policy demand and also meet to deliberate on issues of public importance. In this wise, the citizens would have sense of belonging in the government and also get to know what the government is really doing in ensuring the greatest happiness in the greatest number of people.”

He added that the offices would as well complement the efforts of local government chairmen in the area of grassroot relations and management, saying,”governance is all about the people and the promotion of their welfare.”

Ajayi continued: “The purpose of this visitation is to see and get firsthand information on what is needed to renovate and the necessary things to be done to ensure that the consultative centres are conducive for operation.”

He stated that the renovation of the centres would begin with immediate effect so that they start to operate for public use.

Sanwo-Olu aide, added “The idea behind this action is to constantly get feedback from our people so that we can evaluate the effects of the public policies because Governor Sanwo-Olu, is focused on people’s oriented policies.”

He added, “It is at the centres that the distribution of welfare packages to the people during festive periods will take place and this will ease the stress of them coming to Government House which had been the norm.”

He, however, sought for the cooperation of the council chairmen for the success of the lofty idea so as to achieve overall success.