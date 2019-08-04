IMSG uncovers contract registration scam

By Chidi Nkwopara,

OWERRI – Imo State Government says it has uncovered an attempt by a fraudulent group to dupe innocent citizens with fake contract registration forms.

According to a government statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, “the fraudulent group of impersonators, are seeking to drag the name of the Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, through the purported distribution of fake contractors registration forms of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, project”.

Onyeukwu further said that government’s findings showed that “these fraudsters are using a purported WhatsApp page and Facebook handle of the Governor, promising to facilitate the award of SDG contracts to unsuspecting members of the public.

Part of the government statement read: “They are demanding a registration fee of N125,000 and have in their desperate bid to actualise their fraudulent motives, floated a bank account with the following details: Account name: Prof Salmanu Munkaila, Account Number: 6175924010, Bank Name: FCMB.

“We have also discovered telephone numbers/email address associated with the fraudsters. The numbers are 08103778371, 08129847756 and an email account: godgud1@yahoo.com

“We strongly advise members of the public to disregard such fraudsters and their fraudulent schemes, designed to tarnish the image of the Governor and his administration.”

Government then assured members of the public that “those behind this act shall be apprehended and will be made to face the full weight of the law”.

Vanguard