Imo PDP advises Okorocha to ‘willingly return all that he had stolen’

By Chidi Nkwopara

The Imo state branch of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a swipe at what it called “the shameful, ceaseless and senseless attacks on the person and administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha” by the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha while advising him to willingly return all he had stolen while in government.

According to a press statement signed by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Damian Oparah, “the former governor’s body language is clearly suggestive of a man who is anxious and nervous, following the inauguration of Judicial Commissions of Inquiry by the prudent Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, to probe the award of contracts and land deals in the state during his administration, and those of governors Achike Udenwa and Dr Ikedi Ohakim.”

Mr Oparah contended that as a party, PDP is positive that “Okorocha’s recent diatribes fired against the Governor Ihedioha-led government, were aimed at diverting the attention of the public from the vexatious issues surrounding his ruinous rein as Imo State governor, which rendered the state nugatory and comatose in all facets, while stupendously enriching himself, family members and cronies.”

Oparah wondered why it was only Okorocha, among the three former governors that have been overtly worried about the probe of contracts and land deals within the time in review.

“The truth is that he is conscious of the shady contract deals, massive looting of the state’s patrimony and other grievous and unwholesome practices which characterized his administration”, Mr Oparah said.

According to the Imo PDP image-maker, the former governor’s accusations and inciting statements “cannot wipe out the legacies of theft, destruction, institutional decay, dilapidation of public infrastructure and impoverishment of the people, which he handed on to his successor”.

He advised Okorocha to face reality and submit himself to the inevitable probe of the land deals and contracts awarded during his administration.

“Okorocha must be made to understand that the best he can do for Imo people at this time, is to willingly return all that he had stolen from the state, and not to engage in fruitless outburst against the government of the day, which is at best, a show of shame.”

Continuing, Oparah said that while the PDP led government of the day in the state reiterates its belief in due process and has resolved to apply same in probing the past administration, Okorocha must know that the present government will stop at nothing in doing the needful, which, ultimately, will represent justice for the people of the state, who had lost a lot within the eight years of his administration”.