Imo monarchs plan anti-Okorocha protest

Owerri—Imo State traditional rulers are planning a protest against the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha. Former chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya hinted this to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday.

His reason was that Okorocha was making “reckless” statements against Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

According to Ilomuanya, “Imo is greater than him and whatever selfish interest he is pursing. Governor Emeka Ihedioha is a man of peace, who is very civil and tolerant. He also does not believe in do-or-die politics, else Okorocha would have been made to feel the full consequences of his recent misdemeanour.

“However, this must not be abused or misconstrued to be cowardice. A former governor like Okorocha ought to jettison conducts associated with only motor park touts. He must be civil in his conduct and utterances.

“I am, therefore, calling on the state Commissioner of Police; Director, Department of State Services, DSS, and other security chiefs to hold Okorocha responsible for any break down of law and order in Imo.”

