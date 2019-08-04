We are taking census of homeless ones – TC Chairman

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Thousands of villagers displaced by flood in Orsu Obodo community in Oguta local government area of Imo state, have continued to call on the governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, not to abandon them in this their predicament.

It was gathered yesterday, that the affected villagers are still leaving outside their homes, since Thursday heavy downpour which flooded their residences.

Vanguard’s reporter was told that mostly affected were children, women and that farmers have also lamented the destruction of their farmlands by the flood. They have raised concerns of how their valuables were damaged by the increasing level of flood.

They also said that there is urgent need for the governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, to quickly take a step further in reducing their pains in the area.

But when Vanguard called the Transition Committee chairman of Oguta local government area, Mr. Hillary Eberendu, to know what they have been doing to bring succor to the affected people.

He said that they were about doing a census to have the figures of those who are currently homeless so as to provide them with shelter to live.

He said: “Some of them we asked their brothers and neighbours to accommodate them. This happened Friday, Saturday and as I am talking to you we are at the headquarters we are putting our heads together to see how we can relocate some of them who are still homeless.

“We have not taken the final census of those affected. As I am talking to you that is what we are doing. We have about four communities affected. They are Oguta, Orsu Obodo, K-beach and the other ones are villages but we are still counting.”

Recall the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Head of Imo/Abia operations office of Mr. Evans Ugoh, put the figure of the displaced people to two thousand and that sixty houses were also submerged by the flood.

Even at that, the lawmaker representing Oguta state constituency at the Imo state House of Assembly, Frank Ugboma, has also pleaded with the government of Ihedioha, to come to their aid adding that his people have been extremely affected by the flood.

Also recall that one of the victims had said: “We have suffered. Since Friday after the heavy downpour, our houses have been covered by water and we have lost our properties, we are seriously in pains.

“The situation is difficult for us. What we just need is something to keep us moving our people are really suffering now. Help us.

“In my own thinking. The number of people are more than two thousand and more than a hundred houses have been destroyed. Many of our properties have been swallowed by the flood.”

