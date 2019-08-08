Imo, Bayelsa, others have no website— Report

By Prince Okafor & Salome Uloko

Findings have revealed that Imo, Zamfara, Bayelsa and other states have no official website.

This is coming as the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies, CIAPS, ranks Kaduna, Delta and Anambra States as the best in e-governance.

The ranking, which was a joint project by the students of media and journalism of digital media of CIAPS puts Kaduna State as the best in e-governance, with 73 percent, followed by Delta, 70, and Anambra, 65.5.

Other states without website are Adamawa, Bauchi, Cross River and Niger.

In terms of interactivity, all the 36 states across the federation scored zero, which according to the institution, shows a bit of backwardness in terms of aligning with other continents on e-governance.

Speaking on the development in Lagos, CIAPS Director, Professor Anthony Kila, said the research was carried out after thorough observations on e-governance across three continents: Asia, Europe and Africa.

According to him, “the research was necessary so that states may be aware of how poorly their websites are and take steps to improve on them, because very soon, only the dead will not be active online.

“We once in a while check those who are supposed to govern us to see if they are doing what they should be doing and we hold them accountable.

“We are very interested in grading performance of states. We conducted this ranking, because we are research people, but we think the result can influence states input and encourage others.”