I’ll be more party conscious in this final term – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday assured members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that he would be more conscious of the party’s interest in taking key decisions.

Receiving members of the NWC of the APC at the State House in Abuja, President Buhari pledged to uphold party supremacy and commended the National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, and other members for their sacrifices and overall success in the last general elections in the country.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, “It is obvious that the success of the party was more paramount in your hearts. You could have deployed the times and energy you deployed for the party for your own personal use.

‘‘I respect the sacrifices you are making; you can only derive satisfaction if you are working for your country and all our people because, materially, nobody can pay you for the sacrifices.”

He appealed to NWC members to abide by the constitution of the party, adding: “It is not enough to just criticise certain decisions of the party without first understanding what the constitution says.”

The President assured the NWC that competent members with the requisite experience will be invited to contribute their quota to nation-building as heads and chairmen of boards of governmental parastatals and agencies.

Earlier, Oshiomhole while congratulating the President on the electoral victory, noted that the NWC was meeting with him exclusively for the first time after the elections.

The party chairman acknowledged that, while it was regrettable that the party lost some states, the greatest victory of the APC was in Kwara and Gombe states.

‘‘In Kwara, we uprooted the ruling dynasty and inaugurated absolutely loyal and totally committed APC men at the helm of affairs,’’ he said.

Commending the unique leadership style of the President, Oshiomhole thanked President Buhari for his unflinching support that ensured the success of the party in holding the principal offices of the 9th National Assembly.

Vanguard