Ikirike attack: Enugu CP says no rifles lost to hoodlums

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu state, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, on Monday, said that hoodlums that invaded Ikirike police station in Enugu South Local Government Area did not gain access to its armory.

Sulaiman said this during a press briefing in Enugu shorting after a security meeting with Divisional Police Officers and top officers of Enugu state police command.

It would be recalled that some hoodlums, who pretended to have come to lodge a complaint at the station, turned around to attack the station in the early hours of Sunday.

The commissioner said that the station did not record any case of missing rifles as being erroneously speculated in a section of the media.

The police boss said, “There was no loot or any rifle missing from our preliminary investigation.

“I led the reinforcement team to the station that morning and we ensured that we overpowered the hoodlums.

“We even gave one of the hoodlums a serious bullet wound, which will likely lead to his death.

“The police team trailed his blood stain into the vast thick forest at the back of the station as far as some kilometres.

“I am sure that the hoodlum in question is going to die from serious bleeding.’’

Sulaiman said that the hoodlums escaped into the bush from the back of the station, which had no perimeter fence.

“The hoodlums took advantage of the unfenced and vast forest behind the station to launch the attack and escape,’’ he said.

The police commissioner said that four policemen sustained minor bullet wounds, adding that they were responding to treatment and would soon be discharged from the hospital.

He said that the command was trailing the fleeing hoodlums and gave the assurance that they would be apprehended, along with their sponsors.

He urged hospitals and doctors to report anyone with bullet wounds to the nearest police station.

He said that he had ordered full investigation into the incident in order to ensure that the suspects were arrested and brought to book. (NAN)

