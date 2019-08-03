By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, disclosed plans to pull down illegal structures sited along pipelines within the community and other parts of the state.

Barely a month at least 12 persons died from pipeline explosion in Ijegun axis, of Ikotun- Igando Local Council Development Area, LCDA, old Alimosho, Lagos, as a result of activities of vandals who burst pipeline to siphon petroleum product.

Sanwo-Olu added that the move has become necessary following several investigations into the upsurge in pipeline vandalisation in the state.

The governor made the remarks, while briefing newsmen after the monthly security meeting, held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, which had in attendance security chiefs in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Security reports showed that the structures have continued to aid vandals in destruction of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipeline within the state.”

While stressing that the exercise was targeted at restoring the original master plan, he said that the state government would be working with all security agencies including Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to remove illegal structures.

“During the meeting, we discussed the incident around pipeline vandalism which brought us down last month. We have resolved among ourselves that we will stop at nothing, including engaging the communities where these facilities, to give our people assurance.

“The government is coming to remove those structures and destroy those facilities. In their own interest, they should start removing them before we come. We have mapped out the layout of the places where the property are. And we have decided to collaborate with NSCDC and NNPC to achieve the desired goal,” the governor added.

Assuring residents that patrol within the state would be intensified; the governor disclosed that 24 hours patrol on waterways would be intensified to sustain the anti-kidnapping achievements recorded in Lagos.

“I want to assure residents that all the security agencies are geared up to ensure that the security of life and property are maintained.”

The governor hinted that the waterways, which we gathered could serve as a link to truncate the improvement recorded in security, would be patrolled effectively to prevent kidnapping.

“We are seeing incident of people, who we did not expect, coming into the state around the waterways. We are ready for them. Everything that needed to be done has been put in place. All the logistics that the security agencies will require have been put in place to address the issue.”

Vanguard