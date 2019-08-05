IJEBU-ODE ABDUCTION: CAN, PFN task FG on insecurity

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to urgently address the current insecurity in the country.

The call came on the heels of the recent killing of a reverend father of a Catholic Church in Enugu and the abduction of a minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Ogun State.

Reacting to the development in a telephone chat, the Director of Legal and Public Affairs of CAN, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip said: “It’s so disheartening that in one news item, one is likely to hear two contradicting reports of we have dismantled Boko Haram’ and Boko Haram has armbushed and killed five operatives of Lafia Dole.

Security all over the world is an all comers’ challenge and there is no shying away from inputs from even opposition politicians because nobody has a monopoly of wisdom. If the current administration is bereft of ideas on how to tackle the menace, it behoves on them to seek assistance from knowledgeable Nigerians to address the issue to end the current orgy of indiscriminate killing of persons who will pilot the affairs of this country beyond this chores.”

Also reacting, the National President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude said: “We want the Federal Government to match their words, promises with action. If these people (kidnappers or herdsmen) are foreigners, how do they come into the country? Who are their local collaborators?

How do they get into our forests? Why can’t our immigration and our security forces check their continuous inflows?”

Vanguard