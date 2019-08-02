Ijaws of Egbema lament alleged neglect by Okowa

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Ijaws of Egbema kingdom, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, have alleged marginalisation by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the area of appointment.

In a letter addressed to the governor under the aegis of Egbema Leaders of Thought, they alleged the governor had neglected them from his first term in matters of appointment, adding that they had always voted massively for him in all elections.

The letter by Chairman of the body, Edmund Tiemo and Organising Secretary, Samson Uroupa enjoined the governor to accord the area its deserved recognition in the area of appointment.

They said, “You will recall that in your first tenure, no Egbema person was appointed into any key position in your government, no project was sited in any of our communities, despite the enormous contributions to the state treasury through oil and gas facilities in our land.

“Your Excellency is no doubt fully aware of the political injustice we have suffered in the state and particularly in Warri North council for the past 28 years in the form of discrimination, marginalisation and even total exclusion from government appointments and participation in government activities.

”We are also not considered for employment into the civil service because we do not have political godfathers.

“There is no doubt that you came to steer the cause of injustice and oppression of the Egbema people. We know that it is still within your power to act and quickly correct the mistakes that had been made with a view to dissociating yourself from the history of injustice that Warri North council is notorious for,” they added.

Vanguard