Ihedioha to inject N3.9bn into education

Owerri—Imo State government has revealed its plan to inject N3.9 billion in the education sector of the state.

Executive chairman, Imo State Basic Education Board, IMSUBEB, Professor Obioma Iheduru disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri yesterday, saying government had set in motion, a process to renovate 140 schools, build new ones, organise trainings for thousands of teachers in the state, sink boreholes and repair the damaged ones, among other things.

Iheduru said: “We have come to lay the foundation for quality projects in education. When we came in, we toured the schools and selected the worst of all. The cost of what we want to do is in the neighbour-hood of N3.9 billion.

“When we came into office, there were 1,281 public schools, with a total of 10,264 classrooms across the state. Teachers were 10,896. The wage bill for primary schools runs into N800 million.

“We have a teacher-pupil ratio of 1 to 38 but for effective teaching and learning in some places, 1 to 20. So we need more teachers.”

