Ihedioha explains USAID’s visit, preaches peace at Eid el-Kabir

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, yesterday, said United Nations Agency for International Development, USAID, was in the state to assess the supply of water to citizens.

Ihedioha, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Eze Ugochukwu, told Vanguard in Owerri that USAID was moved after seeing the successful supply of water to some homes within the Owerri metropolis.

He noted that this was coming eight years after it was said Imo State Water Corporation Board was abandoned.

According to Ihedioha, hope has risen following the commitment of N49 million towards the rehabilitation of the water board to supply water to Owerri and its environs.

Meanwhile, Governor Ihedioha has sent greetings to Muslims across the nation on the occasion of the celebration of the Eid el-Kabir festival.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, called on Muslims to abide by the lessons of the celebration, which border on obedience and sacrifice.

He said: “We need to obey the laws of the land, which make accommodation for all, irrespective of creed or ethnicity. And we need to make sacrifices to accommodate one another.

“When we do these, the wind of discontent and disintegration shall blow away and peace and tranquillity will reign.”

