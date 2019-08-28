2023 Igbo Presidency will end IPOB activities – Ohanaeze youths

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has assured Nigerians that the activities of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, would come to an end, if the country adopts an Igbo presidency come 2023.

Disclosing this via an email he sent to Vanguard, President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi okechukwu isiguzoro said that Igbo Presidency in 2023 would make NdIgbo happier and activities of IPOB would fizzle out like a vapour.

He said that South-east has been marginalized for long and as such needs to be compensated.

His words, “IPOB activities will bring the realization of Nigeria President of Igbo stock. Nigerians might opt for full compensation for the marginalized South East by voting en mass for an Igbo to emerge as President in 2023 as they compensated the Yorubas in 1999.

“When OPC, NADECO and Abiola issue came up, Nigerians compensated Yorubas by voting Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as President

“We understood that the activities of Niger Delta militants led to Dr Good luck Jonathan becoming Vice President and later President. I was used to quell the situation. We equally know how Biko Haram insecurity led to the emergency of President Muhammadu Buhari. So what’s good for the Goose is also good for the Gander.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide assures Nigerians especially Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum, and Coalition of Northern groups, that we are determined to seal our aged longed relationship as old allies since 1960 as we commence our consultation meetings soon.

“That Igbo Presidency 2023 with a Northerner as Vice President will end the activities of IPOB. Igbo will present one of the current South East Governors as a worthy successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“We thereby pass vote of confidence on the current leadership of South East Governors led by Gov umahi, assuring them of our respect and support.

“We will do anything to protect them from any harassment or blackmail from any desperate group.

