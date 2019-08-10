IFAA admits Nigeria, appoints Prof. Chike Anibeze delegate

The Society of Experimental and Clinical Anatomists of Nigeria (SECAN) was yesterday formally admitted as a member of the International Federation of Associations of Anatomists (IFAA) at the IFAA 2019 Congress holding in Excel London 9-11th 2019.

The Congress is featuring several prominent Anatomists all over the world. The next edition will be held in Istanbul 2021 while Korea won the subsequent edition of 2024 after a very keen contest with Australia.

Prof Chike Anibeze SECAN President became the International Delegate of IFAA from Nigeria for the IFAA meetings.