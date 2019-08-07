ICPC not after me over constituency benefits – Sen. Utazi

By Chinedu Adonu

SENATOR representing Enugu North senatorial district, Enugu state at the National Assembly, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi has dismissed reports that officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC had sealed his residence at Nkpologu in Uzuwani Local Government Area for not distributing items meant for his constituents.

Utazi who made this clarification while distributing the materials, said that he planned to distribute the materials during the Senate recess period to fulfill his divine mandate to serve his people and supervise the sharing.

He said that the officials of ICPC who came to his home were doing their normal routine checks on constituency projects and empowerment materials.

“I describe the report on social media as a falsehood by those who want to tarnish my Image.

“ICPC is doing their normal routine checks on empowerment projects, which perhaps is for all the federal lawmakers not for me alone”, he said.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, who stated that he is not under compulsion to distribute the items to constituents, disclosed that he has been empowering his people to ensure that the vulnerable among them benefits from government.

Vanguard