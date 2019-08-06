Breaking News
ICPC invites ex-Imo House of Reps member, Chike Okafor over constituency funds

ICPC invites Imo former House of Rep member 
By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri
The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, Imo state office, on Tuesday, invited a former House of Representatives member who represented Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Chike Okafor, to appear before it on Thursday, for questioning over his constituency fund projects.

Vanguard obtained the letter of invitation signed by the state commissioner, Udonsi Arua, which ICPC which said that the invitation centered on financial grants for widows, Youths and market-women.
When Vanguard called on Okafor, he said he was ready to answer the ICPC.
