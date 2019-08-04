Ibori, a man who saw tomorrow – Macaulay

A former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has described former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori as a man whose unheeded forecast for a progressive Nigeria would have saved the country’s polity from its coeval incessant strife.

He said Ibori’s vision of resource control was misconstrued and neglected by power mongers who were oblivious of the inherent development salients of the project.

According to him, Ibori’s call for resources control was nothing but a palatable vista for harnessing the regional strengths of Nigeria towards its collective growth.

Macaulay, in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, in celebration of the 61st birthday of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, posited that had Nigerians listened to Ibori’s call, the current clamours for restructuring and fiscal federalism would have been non-existent.

Macaulay who is Director General, Warri/ Uvwie and Environs Special Areas Development Agency (WUEDA) Congratulated the former Governor Chief James Onanefe Ibori on his 61st birthday celebration, describing him as a charismatic and selfless leader of high repute.

According to him, the lives he touched and the solid foundation he laid for the development of Delta State and Niger Delta as a Governor still speak volume of his person. “Odidigboigbo, you are indeed an embodiment of humility and hard work; a man who believes in his people and a man whom his people believe in. A first-class administrator and an efable leader.”

In his words, “Our dynamic leader, you laid the solid foundation for social development of the State amid strong dreams to transform the economic status of Delta and Niger Delta. You are a man of honour who has made numerous sacrifices in helping to deepen Democracy in our beloved Country. It is my prayer for you to continue to get bolder as you get older”.

Macaulay prayed God to continue to enrich the former Governor with wisdom and good health in his resolve to provide purposeful leadership to his people.

“It is my prayer that God in His infinite mercy will grant you the grace and wisdom to continue to give purposeful leadership to your people. May you have many more years of fruitful returns.” Macaulay stated.

