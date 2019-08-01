I will contest for president in 2027 – Dino Melaye

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) on Wednesday stormed the state capital in pursuant with his aspiration to govern the state.

The senator first met with party exco at the party secretariat in Lokoja, and also went to the NUJ press centre where he presented his missions and visions for the state.

Melaye said his desires to govern the state is not only to rescue the state from the incumbent but to build a ‘New Kogi’ ruled by Ideas.

Melaye also said he has his eyes set on the presidency in 2027, stressing that the governorship struggle was just a stepping stone to his presidential ambition.

He said, “Kogi State is not witnessing democracy, what we are witnessing is a government of the greedy, by the greedy and for the greedy; best put as ‘greedocracy’.

“But when I come on board as governor, I shall build a new Kogi State where ideals will revolutionise the state.

“My administration will banish hunger from the state. Kogi as no business to be poor. I shall look into agriculture and technology to turn around the economic fortune of the state.”

Melaye averred that amongst the aspirants in PDP, he remained the best and most experienced to rescue the state from the present occupant.

“I have no father, uncle, In-law or godfathers to pilot my ambition, but I have the requisite requirements to face the APC candidate in the election

“I’m also not in the race to bamboozle you, I’m in the race to take the state to the promised land. In four year, we shall make the state the economic envy of other states.

“I fear nobody, I only respect human beings. I have been arrested for 18 times within the last three year and I have 12 cases in court, but I’m still standing, I have what it takes to face and rescue the state from Yahaya Bello.”

Melaye, however, tasked the NUJ to organised a guber debate amongst the aspirants across party level to give the state a chance to pick their candidate, saying the guber race is too important to leave in the hands of political class alone.

Vanguard