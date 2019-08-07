I want my growth to inspire people – Afro-fusion singer, GoodGirl LA

…As she gears up to release debut EP, ‘LA Confidential’

By Rotimi Agbana

Afro-fusion music diva, GoodGirl LA is finally ready to release her debut EP. The artiste who had fans guessing what she had in store for them musically when she shared a Lagbaga inspired photo of herself with the caption “Very confidential, something big is coming” on social media yesterday, has officially announced the title of the EP, ‘LA Confidential’.

Today, alongside the 8-tracklist, she released a stunning artwork of the EP on social media, which displays her rocking her signature hairstyle. She hopes that the tracks deliver both on sound and lyrics as her supporters would no doubt connect to it.

Even as fans gear up in full anticipation of the project set for release on September 6, the fast-rising star is quickly proving she is an artiste to watch out for. With her distinctly powerful, passionate vocals, which has given us hits including ‘Faraway’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘Bless Me’ among others since the onset of her career in 2015, the singer noted that she has great expectations GoodGirl LA debut project.

“I want this project to be remembered forever. I’m confident that it’s going to change my life; I also want my growth to inspire everyone. ‘LA Confidential’ is a reflection of me, where I am musically and in my personal space. Working on the EP was experimental in terms of the sound, but lyrically, it was all real emotions and feelings”, she said.

