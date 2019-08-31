I like rich guys, not Yahoo Yahoo kind — Lizzygold Onuwaje

By Ayo Onikoyi

Former Miss Delta State and blossoming Nollywood actress, Lizzygold Onuwaje, has never minced words when it comes to the types of men she’s attracted to. She likes them rich but not just rich but men who have truly worked for their money.

“It’s not like I’m a very rude person, but I’m blunt and friendly at the same time. But I like rich guys, if you are not rich; I can never be attracted to you. I like rich, clean and fresh guys. When I say rich, I don’t mean ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ kind of guys, because they are not hardworking. I want a guy who is consistent with his work and riches. Right now, I’m okay where I am, so I don’t think I’ll leave him for any other,” she had quipped in a chat with Potpourri.

“I like men that are caring. You have to be rich, caring, romantic and nice. Some men are rich but stingy. Be rich and be willing to spend the money. If I tell you I need anything, let me get the alert. I like alerts a lot.” she added.

Lizzygold is an ex beauty queen from Warri South Local Government, an Itsekiri girl, who has done over 40 films as an actress. Apart from that, she is also a philanthropist who has an NGO that takes care of the tuition of some indigent students in the universities. She is a movie producer too and a mother of one.

Vanguard