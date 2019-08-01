I can’t fathom that 1000 great patriots were killed, buried secretly – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he cannot fathom that in the space of a year, 1000 of these great patriots were killed and buried secretly without their families being told just as he said that he hesitated to believe that deceit on such a grand scale is even possible.

Atiku reacting to the Wall Street Journal report that the Nigerian Army has a cemetery where soldiers are buried secretly in Borno. said “Shock, that such a thing could happen under a democracy, such as Nigeria is supposed to be. I shudder to think that the cover-up of such an event of epic proportions can be true’

Atiku, who called probe of the report also said : ‘I urge that a judicial commission of inquiry headed by a non-partisan and reputable jurist, be inaugurated to investigate the findings of the Wall Street Journal. While this is occurring, I also strongly urge that a panel of inquiry comprising distinguished former military officers be set up to investigate and report to Nigerians the true state of the war on terror and what must be done to ensure Nigeria brings a speedy end to the ongoing insurgency.”

“The men and women of our armed forces are our first, second and last defence against our domestic and foreign enemies and should be treated with love, respect, dignity and appreciation for the invaluable service they render to Nigeria.

“Nigeria must ensure prudent use of finances, so we can redistribute national resources in such a way that ensures that our military and security forces are well armed and well remunerated.

“Even the death of one soldier affects me. But the alleged cover-up of the deaths of one thousand soldiers is a national emergency that should shock all statesmen and leaders of thoughts into action to save Nigeria.”

