I can’t confirm petition against IPAC Chairman – Force PRO

ABUJA: The Police Force Headquarters have said that it cannot confirm the existence or non existence of any petition against the National Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC,High Chief Peter Ameh.

Police Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, made the remarks last night following an alert raised by Chief Peter Ameh that his opponents were using their influence at the force headquarters to arrest and detain him ahead of the Council’s election slated for Tuesday in Abuja.

But Ameh said he was invited to the police headquarter by the IGP Monitoring Unit over a petition which has been disowned by one of the purported petitioners, and National Chairman of independent Democrats, DI, Chief Edozie Madu.

Edozie has already sworn an affidavit that his signature was forged to raise the petition.

Chief Ameh has insisted that the invitation from the IGP Monitoring for Monday, a day ahead of the IPAC election was a plot to deny him his right to seek for reelection in the Tuesday’s Council election.

He said he has had such experience in the build -up to the elections into IPAC national executive in 2018, when he came under attacks almost immediately he indicated interest to run for the chairmanship position of the Council.

He insisted there was plot to arrest and keep him out of circulation during the Tuesday IPAC election, Ameh expressed concern that the police who failed to act on the petition one year after have now extended invitations to him on three occasions between July 18 and August 23, 2019.

He said that is it not funny that the same police that could not resolve that matter or charge the case to court after one year, will now invite me to report by Monday, August 26, 2019 by 11am at the IGP Monitoring Unit FHQ Abuja.

According to him, “I want to cry to the whole world that this is political persecution by few cabals to use the police authorities to deny me my right to stand for the IPAC election slated for August 27, 2019″.

“My first encounter with the men of the Nigeria police came on the September 5, 2018 and that was their first attempt to arrest me without any prior notification or official invitation on the day of IPAC elections which was already in progress at the INEC Electoral Institute Hall, which I was a chairmanship contestant.

He recalled that shortly after the IPAC election, which emerged a winner, he got a notification via a text message from a phone number 08065928515 registered to Aminu Sokoto, an officer of the police attached to the IGP Monitoring Unit at police headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, he gladly as a law abiding citizen honoured the invitation five days after his election as IPAC National Chairman.

He said, “I gave my statement in respect of their enquiries about money spent during the tenure of Mr. Yunusha Tanko as IPAC National Chairman and I then Secretary between 2013 and 2015.

Dismissing allegation of fund misappropriation, Ameh said that the IPAC National Chairman in the period under review approved every expenditure he made.

He also said that the payments being questioned by the petitioner who incidentally was the one out of a council made up of 91 registered political parties on the said day were approved by the IPAC chairman at that time.

He said he was a signatory to the IPAC bank account and not an approving authority because the Chairman is and he has to the police the reason why he approved the funds.

He said that as a Secretary, he was not a signatory to IPAC bank accounts, wondered why he was singled out as subject of intimidation and embarrassment, particularly now that another IPAC election is schedule for this week Tuesday.

