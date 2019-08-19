Humanitarian Day: Lawmaker seeks Support for Aid Workers

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Chairman ad-hoc committee on budget, Gbolahan Yishawu, has urged the Federal and State Governments to provide adequate support to aid workers that risked their lives to save others during crisis in the country.

Yishawu added that honorary awards and other incentives should be given to the aid workers for risking their lives to provide humanitarian service to survivors of crisis in Nigeria.

The lawmaker, in commemoration of 2019 world Humanitarian Day, appealed to government to provide adequate protection for the aid workers in the country.

The lawmaker celebrated Women Humanitarians and their undying contribution in making the world a better place. “Women Humanitarians hold a sense of unparalleled uniqueness, one that adds to the global momentum of female strength, power and perseverance.

He sought the support of this year World Humanitarian Day in honoring those women who have tirelessly improved countless lives, showcasing incredible strength along the way.

The lawmaker urged the aid workers not to relent in their duties, saying government is ready to give necessary support in terms of security as promised by both Federal and State governments.

It would be recalled that United Nations set aside the date to honour humanitarian efforts worldwide and propagate need for support.

Vanguard