How Zedvance provides loans to non-salary earners

By Juliet Umeh

As a way of deepening the digital drive, consumer finance firm, Zedvance, says it has launched a dedicated mobile lending app tagged MoneyPal.

Chief Operating Officer, Zedvance Limited, Mr. Jerry Osagie said, “Our investment in digitalizing our business has allowed us to anticipate and meet our customer needs in increasingly efficient ways. This has also allowed us to disburse loans to customers round-the-clock in a few minutes, ensuring that we are always there for our customers.”

The recently launched channel is part of Zedvance’s #Madeforyou campaign designed to emphasise the company’s readiness to cater to customers’ instant loan needs.

According to Osagie, “With the MoneyPal app, subscribers can request for Zedvance Nano loans -typically low-ticket loans which are payable within a short time; or salary-based loans of up to N5million and at tenures of up to 24months at amazing interest rates.”

Zedvance said it has traditionally provided loans to only salary earners in the public and private sectors since 2015 it started operations. With the launch of the MoneyPal app however, the company will now be able to cater to the lending needs of non-salary earners as it seeks to deepen its financial inclusion strategy across the country.

Osagie said the company’s aim is to be a true partner for success, enhancing the lifestyle of every Nigerian by providing access to credit through different offline and online channels, hence the launch of the #MadeForYou Campaign. The app is available on Google Play Store for Android devices and will soon be launched on the Apple Store for iOS users.

Vanguard