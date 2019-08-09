The General Overseer of the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Pastor Elijah Abina has explained how the tiers of government in the country can curb the wave of insecurity and insurgency in Nigeria.

He made this known while addressing journalists at the ongoing 63rd Anniversary and 54th Annual International Convention of the church tagged “The Giver of All” in Ogunmakin, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria.

Abina while responding to questions expressed worries over the level of insurgency and helpless condition of Nigerians in the country. He stressed that “Insurgency and insecurity have affected the country negatively and this is the number one challenge of this current administration. This year’s convention is tagged “Giver of All,” because Nigerians, especially the youth, have started looking elsewhere for provision, some employ dubious means rather than look onto God who is the Giver of All who has all things in abundance.” he said.

He noted that the primary function of the government is to provide security of life and property for its citizens, but “the current government is not playing its role. Government at all level should wake up to responsibility. To end insecurity in this country, President Buhari must pull-down the political, ethnic and tribal divisiveness to deliver the country from those who want to hijack it”.

He added that Nigeria has all it takes to employ all military tackle militancy, kidnapping and Fulani herdsmen attacks. He further urged government at all levels to “work together with the 9th Assembly,” to team up with traditional rulers and vigilante groups, as community policing is needed at this time.

Abina also called on Christian communities in Nigeria to desist from condemning the government, but rather educate and sensitize members to work with the government to restore sanity to the country.

