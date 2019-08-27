How Alfa picked AA ticket

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA —Dr. Samuel Alfa has emerged Action Alliance, AA, governorship candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

The Kogi AA Kogi unanimously adopted Alfa after a voice vote of party delegates on Saturday.

The consensus primary mode which was held at the Skyblue hotel in Lokoja had 96 of the expected 105 delegates accredited all of which unanimously through voice vote adopted Alfa as the party’s governorship candidate.

The exercise was held in the presence of representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Speaking after his adoption, Alfa said that his major task is to work tirelessly towards alleviating the suffering of workers and pensioners.

“You will agree with me that there are lots of challenges facing the state. I cannot do it alone. I will need everyone’s support and the task of rebuilding Kogi to the state of our dream starts now, “ he said and promised to liberate the people of the state from poverty, hardship and hunger.

“Time has come for the people to have a purposeful leadership that will turn around the economy of the state for the benefit of the people,” he added.

Vanguard