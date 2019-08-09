How a site labourer became owner of a brand new Saloon car

Mujahid Shiabu, a labourer at a block moulding site on Lagos Island has emerged the winner of a brand new saloon car in the Dangote cement consumer promotion tagged Dangote Bag of Goodies promo.

The winner, who said he returned from Borno State recently was full of surprises as the management of Dangote Cement officially presented the star prize of a brand new saloon car which he had won in the ongoing consumer promotions. Shuaib, who could barely communicate in Pidgin English, said he never expected that his life would take a new turn the day he opened a bag of Dangote Cement to find a scratch card inside and upon scratching, the card revealed the picture of a brand new saloon car. He was elated and went on to redeem his prize. He also thanked the management of Dangote cement for living up to their promise saying he never expected things would turn around for him like this.

The Dangote Bag of Goodies promo is a consumer reward promotion aimed at appreciating loyalists of the Dangote Cement brand. Speaking on this initiative by Dangote cement, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement plc, Engr. Joe Makoju stated that the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promo is a consumer centric promotion aimed at rewarding all consumers of the Dangote cement brand. He further commended the consumers for their loyalty and urged them to remain loyal to the brand. He stated that customers could get more information about the promo at http://bagofgoodies.dangote.com and urged them to buy Dangote cement to win and keep winning big.

Also another consumer, Tiamiyu Quadri won a television set and was presented with his winnings. According to Mrs Funmi Sanni, Marketing Director Dangote Cement, there are amazing prizes to be won in this promo. The prizes such as 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote foods goodies packs and recharge cards for all networks worth N200,000,000 are designed to reward about 21 million consumers across the country. Mrs. Sanni further stated that consumers can participate in the promo by simply buying any of the promo bags of Dangote Cement, locating the scratch card within and carefully scratching out the silver panel to reveal the gift item. The prizes can be redeemed at any of the redemption centers across the country throughout the duration of the promo running from July to September 30, 2019. For more information about the promo please visit http://bagofgoodies.dangote.com.