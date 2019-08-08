Hon Adefisoye appoints 32 aides across his constituency

The Honourable representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye @SmalAlhaji has appointed 32 aides.

Hon Adefisoye made the announcement in a statement he signed and issued on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of aides to work closely with me in ensuring smooth discharge of my activities as a Honourable member of the House of Representatives.

These appointment as below listed is with immediate effect and subject to yearly review:

1.Adeyemi Richard – SLA ( Admin)

2. Kekereowo Isaac – SLA (Infrastructure and Rural Development )

3..Akinde Vincent (Special Adviser on Politics and Legislative Duties)

4. Wale Adegoroye (Special Adviser on Research and Documentation)

5. Fasipe Oluyemi (Special Adviser on Media and Publicity)

6.Olubayode Akintunde (Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties)

IDANRE

1.Ogunmakinwa Temidayo( Special Assistant on Agriculture)

2.Olurankinse Kole (Special Assistant on Logistics)

3. Akinniranye Dayo (Special Assistant on Culture and tourism).

4. Adegunsoye Taiwo (Special Assistant on Empowerment)

5. Olomola Kolawole Tunde (Special Assistant on Sports)

6. Ayodeji Abiodun ( Special Assistant on Scholarship)

7. Olatise Ifedayo Ojo (Personal Assistant on Ward Matters)

8. Olofinsanmabo Shina (Personal Assistant on Youth Matters)

9. Mrs Layiwola ( Personal Assistant on Villages, Chiefs and Baale Affairs)

10. Agu Emmanuel ( Personal Assistant on Non Indigene)

11. Ajipatutu Sunday Ifedayo ( Personal Assistant on Social Engagements)

12. Olorundare Funmimiyi. ( Personal Assistant on Internal Affairs )

IFEDORE

1. Akinwunmi Nicholas Bunmi (Special Assistant on Project Matters in Ifedore)

2. Omoparida Abiola ( Personal Assistant on Inter Party Affairs)

3. Adu Temitope Emmanuel (Special Assistant on Inter Governmental Affairs)

4. Olofinsawo Abiodun Bebe (LA 2 on Constituency Outreach)

5. Ojo Olakorede (Special Assistant on Political Matters)

6.Kunle Joseph (Personal Assistant on Project Matters)

7. Ajewole Gabriel (Personal Assistant on Local Matters)

8. Ojuoko Femi (Personal Assistant on Infrastructure)

9. Ajayi Dare (Personal Assistant on Intra Party Matters)

10. Ayodele Esther (Personal Assistant on Mobilization)

11. Pastor Taiwo Alonge ( Personal Assistant on Religious Matters)

12. Badejo Isaac (LA 2 on Infrastructure and Development)

13. Ayesoro Ayodeji (Personal Assistant on Water Resources Projects and Maintenance)

14. Adesodun Mogaji. ( Personal Assistant on Environment )

