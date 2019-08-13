‘Heritage Bank, impressive on entrepreneurship grants’

By Tolulope Oke

Chairman of Young Nigerian Professionals, NYPF, Mr. Moses Siasia, has said that Heritage Bank is supportive of the organisation’s programmes aimed at securing the future of youths.

He particularly lauded the bank for supporting NYPF’s Skills and Entrepreneurship Programme, SEDP, for young returnee irregular migrants.

Siasia said the bank’s commitment to NYPF’s cause is adding value to the anti-modern day slavery campaign launched by the group.

His words:” Heritage Bank is a bank that is passionately supporting the aspiration of young people in Nigeria.

“Heritage Bank supports Nigerian Young Professionals Forum’s scheme for young business owners, which has aided the growth of thousands of small businesses.

“We are glad to say that the bank has provided sponsorship to NYPF, especially some of our capacity building conferences for young people across Nigeria

“The bank is seriously supporting our Skills and Entrepreneurship Programme, SEDP, for young returnee irregular migrants and our campaign to combat modern-day slavery in Nigeria.

“The bank’s unrelenting support to our vision attests to its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility. They are not only supporting our initiatives but are also promoting Nigeria’s values and culture across the country. It is commendable.

“I see Heritage Bank as Nigeria’s premier bank that provides hope to the aspirations of Nigerians with cutting edge solutions.

“We have a lot of banks in Nigeria, but Heritage Bank stands out because of their brand philosophical ideology to invest in the future.”

