Breaking News
Translate

Herdsmen killings: Accusing govt of levity worsens situation – Presidency

On 1:44 amIn News, Politicsby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency in a reaction to the allegation by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria that President Muhammadu Buhari was treating the issue of Fulani herdsmen killings of innocent with kid gloves said that the situation at hand demanded collective efforts to find solutions.

Buhari Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said that blame game was not the best way to go.

According to him, “Every rational voice is welcome in finding lasting solutions to challenges confronting the country, particularly killings by herdsmen, whether alleged or real.

Soyinka, those condemning Sowore’s arrest are blackmailers – Garba Shehu(Opens in a new browser tab)

” But in arriving at solutions, blame game is not the way to go. Accusing government of levity, when in fact all hands are on deck, worsens the situation, as it creates panic and fear among Nigerians, which is what the bishops incidentally also decried in their communique.

“Nigeria has faced many challenges, and surmounted them all, by the grace of God. This too shall pass.”

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.