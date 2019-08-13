Herdsmen attack: A-bom CAN lauds Emmanuel over probe

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Akwa Ibom State chapter has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for directing security agencies in the state to investigate the herdsmen attack in the state that led to the death of a man, while others were injured and fish out the perpetrators.

State Chairman of CAN, Rev Ndueso Ekwere, who spoke to newsmen yesterday, in Uyo expressed concern that the attack in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state might signal impending “holocaust” by the violent Fulani herdsmen, if adequate and proactive security measures were not put in place to check their activities.

Ekwere, however, sympathised with the bereaved family and victims of the attack and reaffirmed the position of CAN that Akwa Ibom State will not support the RUGA settlement programme of the Federal Government in whatever form or name it may be reintroduced in the country.

He also opposed the recent call to re-introduce the Waters Resources Bill, noting that the bill amounts to “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

His words,:“CAN in Akwa Ibom State, and indeed the whole Akwa Ibom Christian community condemn the recent invasion of a community in Mkpat Enin council by herdsmen.

“And we implore the residents to cooperate with the security agencies, to track these agents of destruction for prosecution. We also urge the National Assembly members to be guided by God’s wisdom in passing any bill brought before them.

“The insecurity in the coastal communities of this state is becoming alarming, therefore, we call on governments at all level, and the security agencies operating in the state to adopt proactive measures to check the incessant killings and robbery attacks by pirates on the residents.”

Vanguard