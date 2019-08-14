He wants to take intimate pictures

He

Dear Bunmi

I’m in my early 30s and have been with my boyfriend for about a year. He’s a lovely guy and although we haven’t talked about our future, I know he’s the one for me.

Recently, he asked if I’d let him take intimate photographs of me. He promised that they’re for his eyes only, but I worry what might happen to them if we split up. I love him and I want to do this for him, I’m just not sure it’s a wise idea.

Labake, by e-mail.

Dear Labake,

Don’t be ridiculous! These days with the Internet and social media, you’re asking for trouble. Once those photographs have been taken, you have no control over where they end up.

Even if you trust him, you can’t be sure someone else won’t see the pictures and spread them around. Don’t consider it. Let him know you’ll always be there for him to look at in flesh and blood, not in pictures!

