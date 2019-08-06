Gunmen snatch N9.5m from Chief Accountant in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Gunmen, yesterday, attacked the Chief Accountant attached to the Office of the Head of Service in Minna, Niger State, and carted away over N9.5 million he was taking to his office.

The gunmen were said to have trailed the Chief Accountant, Alhaji Idris Abdullahi, from a commercial bank to the gates leading to the state secretariat complex, where his vehicle was blocked with an unmarked vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen started shooting sporadically into the air, with motorists on the major road and other persons within and outside the secretariat running for safety.

It was gathered that the money was for the overhead expenses meant for the office of the Head of Service for the month of August.

the eyewitness said: “Immediately the gunmen blocked the vehicle of the Accountant, one of them quickly jumped into the vehicle conveying the money in Ghana-Must-Go bags, jumped back into their waiting vehicle with the bags and zoomed off in a 406 Peugeot saloon car.”

It was learned that the gunmen, who drove through the western by-pass in their vehicle, later had an accident on their way but were said to have succeeded in snatching another vehicle with which they escaped.

Contacted, state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammed Abubakar, confirmed the incident, saying men of the anti-robbery squad had been sent after the robbers.

According to him, ”we are trailing them and we will make sure that we arrest them because we have relayed the information to all Police points across the state.”

He said the Command was also carrying out detailed investigation on the incidence.

Recall that just three weeks ago, a similar incident involving the Cashier of the state Judicial Service Commission took place during which N1.9 million was also snatched from the cashier in similar circumstances.

