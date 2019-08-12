Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen kidnap college of education provost in Benue

On 1:39 pmIn Newsby

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi – The Benue Police Command said on Monday that gunmen have kidnapped the Provost, College of Education, Katsina Ala, Mr Tsavwua Gborigyo.

kidnapper, gunmen

The State Police Public Relations Office, DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the provost was abducted during the weekend.

Anene disclosed that the provost was kidnapped at Ihugh in Vandiekya on his way back from a burial.

NCCE set to review curriculum of Colleges of Education(Opens in a new browser tab)

She said no contact had been established yet with the kidnappers and appealed to the public to assist with any information that would lead to the rescue of the provost. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.