Group urges support for new DEPPADEC board

WARRI—A pressure group, Meinbutus, has called on Deltans to support the new board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, to succeed in its mandate of developing the oil bearing communities in the state.

President of the group, Denco Moni, who briefed newsmen in Warri, Delta State  also  hailed the appointment of, Mr Michael Diden, as Chairman of the board, Mr Shedrack Agediga, Executive Director of Programme and Dr Paul Bebenimibo as commissioner representing Ijaw ethnic nationality on the board, adding that the  new board will deliver on the mandate of the commission.

“As a pressure group in the state, we will support the new board of the commission to succeed. We are also appealing to all stakeholders to do same.

“We are impressed with the appointments by the governor into the board, and we are certain that the new board will do well.”

The group  enjoined oil bearing communities to guarantee the right atmosphere of peace for the commission to deliver its development programs in their areas.

